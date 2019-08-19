Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 35,765 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,765 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

NYSE USB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.61. 45,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

