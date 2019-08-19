Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 7,880 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,891,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,034,000 after acquiring an additional 158,707 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 397.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497,390 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,320,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,068,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.16. 18,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,742. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

