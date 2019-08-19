Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $986,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,082,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after acquiring an additional 474,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 437,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.94. 2,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. UBS Group upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

