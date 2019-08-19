Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 105,481 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 185,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,887. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

