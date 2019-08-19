Qubitica Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.81 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $80.81 million and $214,737.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for approximately $38.75 or 0.00361349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00065547 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006731 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,316 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

