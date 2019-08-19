Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090,275 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,064. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $71.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

