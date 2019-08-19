Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,550,991 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 10.4% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,910 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.