Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377,352 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

BSCK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

