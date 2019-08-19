Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $594,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 99.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599,537 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $116.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,606. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

