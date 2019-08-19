Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,377,465 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,377,465 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,283,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 693.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,661 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 261,717 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.366 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

