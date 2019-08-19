Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,271,774 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271,774 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.46. 94,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,268. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

