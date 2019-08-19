QYNO (QNO) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 744.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. QYNO has a market capitalization of $5,019.00 and $2,921.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, QYNO has traded 403.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

