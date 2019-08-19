Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66,339.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $66,339.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

