Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.77. 213,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

