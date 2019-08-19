ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $36,326.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Bisq, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $37.16 million and approximately $36,326.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00904812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00026878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00246391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002314 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bisq, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

