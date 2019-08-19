Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $6.27 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index accounts for approximately 1.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

