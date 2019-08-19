Relaxing Retirement Coach Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.27% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,016. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.