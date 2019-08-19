Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $138.74.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.