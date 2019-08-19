Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,873,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the previous session’s volume of 299,485 shares.The stock last traded at $0.66 and had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Remark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $250,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

