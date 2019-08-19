Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renn Fund stock. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Renn Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Renn Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

