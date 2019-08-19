Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $86,851.00 and $218.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00262749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.01331254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092798 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

