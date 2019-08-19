Repme (RPM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 46.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Repme has a market capitalization of $118,685.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Repme has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. One Repme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.01326453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Repme Profile

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,542,311,406 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

