Revain (R) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BitForex, YoBit and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.01358294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00093887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kuna, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitFlip, Mercatox, OKEx, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

