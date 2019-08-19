Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.40 ($0.99) and last traded at A$1.40 ($0.99), 7,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.43 ($1.01).

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.36.

Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited Company Profile (ASX:RVS)

Revasum, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of semiconductor processing equipment worldwide. The company offers grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization equipment to manufacture microchips, sensors, LEDs, and RF and power devices, which are used in IoT devices, cellphones, wearables, automotive, and 5G and industrial applications.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.