Reviewing Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and Janel (NYSE:JANL)

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidelity National Information Servcs and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 3 16 0 2.84 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus price target of $144.35, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Fidelity National Information Servcs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Servcs is more favorable than Janel.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Servcs 8.97% 20.66% 7.97% Janel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fidelity National Information Servcs pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Janel does not pay a dividend. Fidelity National Information Servcs pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Information Servcs has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -2.54, suggesting that its share price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Servcs $8.42 billion 5.32 $846.00 million $5.23 26.45 Janel $67.52 million 0.13 $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats Janel on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.