Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) & Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Financial Comparison

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rhinebeck Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp 21.04% 7.16% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $38.91 million 3.13 $4.36 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $37.35 million 3.94 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Prudential Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Summary

Prudential Bancorp beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. The company also manages a portfolio of investment and mortgage-backed securities; and provides ATM, and online and mobile banking services. As of November 30, 2018, it operated a main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as 9 additional full-service financial centers, including 7 in Philadelphia; 1 in Drexel Hill, Delaware County; and 1 in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

