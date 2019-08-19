Rhys J. Best Acquires 7,500 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Director Rhys J. Best bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. 7,818,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 67,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 31,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

