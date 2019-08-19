RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) vs. Waitr (OTCMKTS:WTRH) Head to Head Survey

RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RightsCorp and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RightsCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 1 5 0 2.83

Waitr has a consensus target price of $7.61, indicating a potential upside of 439.95%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than RightsCorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RightsCorp and Waitr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RightsCorp $780,000.00 N/A -$1.35 million N/A N/A Waitr $69.27 million 1.56 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.65

RightsCorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares RightsCorp and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A Waitr N/A -25.81% -17.25%

Summary

Waitr beats RightsCorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RightsCorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

