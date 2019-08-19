Rimbit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $107,455.00 and $3.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Rimbit has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

