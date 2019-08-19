RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 441,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 73,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $54.17.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.