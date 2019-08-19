RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

