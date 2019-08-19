RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,361,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,463,000 after buying an additional 233,009 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,595,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,973,000 after buying an additional 204,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,495,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,658,000 after buying an additional 564,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.14. 54,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

