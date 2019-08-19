Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.50

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 5070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

RME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

