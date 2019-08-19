Rosita Mining (CVE:RST) Stock Price Up 57.1%

Rosita Mining Corp (CVE:RST) shares rose 57.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

Rosita Mining Company Profile (CVE:RST)

Rosita Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its primary property is the Rosita project, a copper-gold-silver supergene/skarn/porphyry target located in Managua, Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as Midlands Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Rosita Mining Corporation in July 2015.

