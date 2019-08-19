Rossmore Private Capital Buys 2,381 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $155.63 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

