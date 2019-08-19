Rossmore Private Capital Invests $287,000 in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after buying an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cigna by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,360,000 after buying an additional 1,261,911 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,605,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $740,597,000 after buying an additional 146,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,936,000 after buying an additional 385,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

NYSE CI traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.74. 42,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.89. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

