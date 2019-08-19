Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 2,760 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in BB&T were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BB&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. 184,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBT shares. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

