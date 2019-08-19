Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 408 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 523,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,146,000 after acquiring an additional 514,184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after acquiring an additional 425,373 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,559,000 after acquiring an additional 340,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.52 on Monday, reaching $268.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,219. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

