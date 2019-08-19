Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC downgraded Just Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:JE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,924. The firm has a market cap of $283.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $670.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 35.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,378,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,455,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,311,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 359,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

