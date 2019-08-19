Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 274.85 ($3.59).

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 182.15 ($2.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

