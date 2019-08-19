Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 693,077 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,171,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 236,472 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.