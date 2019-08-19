RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

RTIX opened at $3.09 on Friday. RTI Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $221.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,988,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 271,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,756,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

