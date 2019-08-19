Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €130.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €130.10 ($151.28).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €126.30 ($146.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €129.54.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.