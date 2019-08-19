SaluS (SLS) Price Hits $15.08 on Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $1,033.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.08 or 0.00144961 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004377 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,474.95 or 1.00726348 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00041650 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000405 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.