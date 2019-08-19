Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.53. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 47,367 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile (NYSE:SDT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

