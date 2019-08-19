Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,653 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $14,552,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

