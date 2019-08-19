Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.03

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $24.35. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $311,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

