Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Invests $5.65 Million in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 491,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $34,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AMCR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.