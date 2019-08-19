Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 1,450 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 3.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.18% of Waters worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 23.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 285.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,127. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.