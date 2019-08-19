Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 630 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 9,152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 221,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

